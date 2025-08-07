In a shocking incident, a biker was injured after a car driven by a drunk policeman rammed into the two-wheeler at high speed at Ghansoli Simplex area in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the vehicle being driven recklessly before it lost control and hit the biker, who was thrown off the road due to the impact. Upon reaching the spot, local police found both empty and full liquor bottles inside the vehicle, confirming that the driver was under the influence while on duty. The police said an internal inquiry has been launched to identify the officer involved, and strict action will be taken against the culprit. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old Kanpur Woman Working at Private IT Firm Dies by Suicide in Maharashtra Over Low Salary, Probe Launched.

Man Injured After ‘Drunk’ Cop Rams Bike in Ghansoli Near Mumbai

