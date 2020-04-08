Jobs Offered to Graduating Students Must Not be Withdrawn: HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Appeals to Campus Recruiters Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 8: Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday appealed to companies to not withdraw any job offers made to graduating students of technical education institutions during campus placement due to coronavirus-led economic lockdown. He also asked IIT directors to hold special placement drive for students. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Check The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

"I have appealed to all campus recruiters not to withdraw jobs offered to graduating students of technical education institutions. The students to whom the jobs were offered during the placement drive are among the country’s brightest minds & can help recruiters in times of crisis," Pokhriyal tweeted. Coronavirus Impact on Jobs in India: Hiring to be Delayed Amid Lockdown Due to COVID-19 Outbreak, Job Interviews Get Cancelled & Delayed.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Tweet:

"I have also asked all IIT directors to hold special placement drive for the students affected by cancelled job offers. Remember, we are in this together & the only way to win this battle against Coronavirus Pandemic is to fight it together as one!" he added.

The HRD minister's appeal came after a few jobs offer at IIMs and IITs got recalled due to COVID-19 situation. The All IITs' Placement Committee had also reached out to all campus recruiters, requesting them not to revoke placement offers made for the academic year 2019-2020.