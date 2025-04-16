In a significant development, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has recommended Justice BR Gavai as the next CJI ahead of his own retirement. Justice Khanna, who took office on November 11, 2024, will retire on March 13, 2025, after serving a brief tenure of just six months. The recommendation has been made to the Union Law Ministry on Wednesday, April 16, as per the established procedure for the appointment of the country's top judicial authority. Justice Gavai, currently serving as a senior judge of the Supreme Court, is poised to take over as the 52nd CJI. CJI Sanjeev Khanna-Led Supreme Court Bench To Hear Today Pleas Against Waqf Amendment Act.

Justice BR Gavai Recommended as Next CJI

CJI Sanjiv Khanna recommends to Union Law Ministry appointment of Justice B R Gavai as next CJI. pic.twitter.com/kRZvbI4mZO— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2025

