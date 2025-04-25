New Delhi, April 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan as a towering figure in India's scientific and educational journey. Kasturirangan, who served as ISRO chairman from 1994 to 2003, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday morning. He was 84.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. K. Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India's scientific and educational journey. His visionary leadership and selfless contribution to the nation will always be remembered," Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi Mourns Dr K Kasturirangan's Death

The prime minister said Kasturirangan served ISRO with great diligence and steered India's space programme to new heights, for which the country received global recognition. "His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focussed on innovation," he said.

Modi said India will always be grateful to Dr. Kasturirangan for his efforts during the drafting of the National Education Policy (NEP) and in ensuring that learning in India became more holistic and forward-looking.

Kasturirangan was chairman of the drafting committee of the NEP. Modi noted that Kasturirangan was also an outstanding mentor to many young scientists and researchers. "My thoughts are with his family, students, scientists and countless admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.