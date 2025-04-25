Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 25, mourned the demise of former ISRO chairman Dr K Kasturirangan, who died in Bengaluru at the age of 84. Taking to X, PM Modi hailed him as a “towering figure in India’s scientific and educational journey.” Remembering his visionary leadership at ISRO, Modi said Dr Kasturirangan had propelled India’s space programme to global heights through innovation and landmark satellite launches. “India will always be grateful to Dr Kasturirangan for his efforts during the drafting of the NEP,” he added. The PM also praised his role as a mentor to young scientists and researchers. “Om Shanti,” Modi concluded. K Kasturirangan Dies: Former ISRO Chief Passes Away at 84 in Bengaluru.

PM Narendra Modi Mourns Dr K Kasturirangan's Death

India will always be grateful to Dr. Kasturirangan for his efforts during the drafting of the National Education Policy (NEP) and in ensuring that learning in India became more holistic and forward-looking. He was also an outstanding mentor to many young scientists and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2025

