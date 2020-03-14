Kailash Vijayvargiya Makes Bizarre Claim on Coronavirus, Says 'COVID-19 Cannot Harm India as It is Home For 33 Crore God & Goddesses'

Kailash Vijayvargiya (Photo Credits: ANI)

Indore, March 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that Coronovirus could not affect India as it is home for 33 crore god and goddesses. Kailash Vijayvargiya made the bizarre claim after the authorities cancelled an event in Indore on the occasion of Rang Panchami. Indore’s Additional District Magistrate (ADM) said that the decision was taken to cancel “Bajarbattu” event in public welfare after discussing with organisers. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

Vijayvargiya added that coronavirus could harm people of India as 33 crore god and goddesses live here. He added that due to this reason he had given the title of “Destroy Corona Hanuman” to Lord Hanuman. Bajarbattu event is organised on the occasion of Rang Panchami. People from different sections of society, including politicians, take part in this event dressing as god and goddesses. Gaumutra Party by Hindu Mahasabha in Delhi Today to 'Neutralize Effects' of Coronavirus, Attendees to Get Cow Urine, Cow-Dung Cakes.

Earlier in the day, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha organised a gaumutra (cow urine) party in Delhi to fight against nCOV. An invite for gaumutra party was doing rounds on social media. At the party, attendees were given cow urine and cakes made of cow dung to consume. According to Kripani Maharaj, gaumutra party will raise awareness against animal killings as he believes "coronavirus cannot harm vegetarians". The organisation also has plans to organise similar parties across India.

A total of two people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus, while 84 confirmed cases have been reported so far. Meanwhile, over 5,000 people lost their lives across the globe due to COVID-19. The World Health Organisation on Friday declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a “pandemic”.