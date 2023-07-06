Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC In- charge of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), with immediate effect. The NSUI is the student wing of All India Congress Committee (AICC). Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leaders Will Work Together To Ensure Party’s Victory, Says Sachin Pilot. Kanhaiya Kumar Appointed as NSUI In-Charge Congress appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as the incharge of National Students Union of India (NSUI) pic.twitter.com/ARZ4ZgaOrP — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

