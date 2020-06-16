Kanpur Bans Sale of Pani Puri on Carts From Today, District Admin Fears Overcrowding And Lack of Social Distancing to Contribute in COVID-19 Spread

Kanpur, June 16: There is a piece of sad news for all the pani puri lovers in the city as Kanpur administration has banned its sale from Tuesday. According to a Times of India report, the decision was taken keeping in mind the rising coronavirus cases all over the city. The district administration further feared that crowding and lack of social distancing at 'golgappa' carts' can further contribute to the spike in cases.

Kanpur magistrate Dr Brahmadeo Ram Tiwari said that he received news that the precautionary measures required to keep coronavirus away were not be followed at street food carts following the relaxations in the curbs. The administration further found out that the vendors were also not wearing masks and hand gloves and proper hygiene was not being followed. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal Fined Rs 100 for Not Wearing Mask Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

The administration, therefore, decided to ban the sale of pain puri across the city to curb the spread of coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare site, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a total of 13,615 coronavirus cases so far. 399 people have died so far in the state due to the virus. The number of cases in Kanpur has also spiked up. In a recent case, sixty people were tested positive for coronavirus in a single 200-metre lane with authorities saying that a corporator staying there was the first one to catch the infection.

