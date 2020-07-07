Lucknow, July 7: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday transferred 10 constables from Police Line to Chaubepur police station. The development comes days after gangster Vikas Dubey killed eight policemen on June 3 in Kanpur encounter. Following this, four policemen, including Chaubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari, have been suspended.

As per IGP Kanpur Mohit Agarwal, all personnel of the Chaubepur police station are under the scope of investigation in connection with Kanpur Encounter. These police personnel are under the scanner for allegedly tipping off dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey on Thursday-Friday night. With investigating still underway, UP Police had suspended three more of their men on Monday. They are sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajiv. Kanpur Encounter: Uttar Pradesh Police Suspends 3 More Policemen Suspecting They Tipped Vikas Dubey About Ambush.

Among those constables, who have been transferred to Chaubepur police station include Sudhir, Ashish, Vimal, Ravi, Mohit, Navin, Vijendra, Dhiraj Kumar, Lavkush and Rishi Yadav. Kanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P earlier said that Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari has been suspended for his suspected role in leakage of information to Vikas Dubey.

Here's the UP Police order:

10 Constables transferred to Chaubepur police station. As per IGP Kanpur Mohit Agarwal, all personnel of the police station are under scope of investigation in connection with #KanpurEncounter pic.twitter.com/LSyIJWdQ35 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2020

The state police in the meantime have increased the reward for Dubey's arrest to Rs 2.5 lakh, up from Rs 1 lakh offered earlier. The Uttar Pradesh Police have been also pasted gangster Vikas Dubey's posters in several parts of the state, who is facing 60 criminal cases for the last couple of years.

With UP Police conducting raids to hunt Dubey down, few of his associates have been arrested. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Police has extended its hand to help Uttar Pradesh Police in the hunt for absconding gangster Vikas Dubey who along with his gang had gunned down eight police officials in Bikru village in Kanpur district on June 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).