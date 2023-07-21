Kanpur, July 21: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old Class 3 student here attempted to imitate a daring stunt from the popular Bollywood movie 'Krrish' and jumped from the first floor railing during school hours. The incident took place at the Dr Virendra Swaroop Education School in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday.
The student has suffered serious injuries in his face and leg.
