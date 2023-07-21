Kanpur School Boy Jumps from the first floor of the school (Photo Credit: Twitter @Iamsanjusingh1)

Kanpur, July 21: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old Class 3 student here attempted to imitate a daring stunt from the popular Bollywood movie 'Krrish' and jumped from the first floor railing during school hours. The incident took place at the Dr Virendra Swaroop Education School in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday.

The student, hailing from Anil Colony in the Babu Purva neighbourhood and the son of a drug manufacturer, was seriously injured and rushed to a private hospital. The incident was caught on the school's CCTV cameras. According to reports, the young student decided to replicate the stunts performed by Hrithik Roshan's character in the movie Krrish. Encouraged by the superhero's ability to land safely on his feet after jumping from heights, the student planned to perform a similar feat. Kanpur Shocker: Upset Over Being Bowled in a Cricket Match, Batsman Attacks and Strangulates Bowler to Death in Ghatampur; Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused.

He left his classroom under the pretence of getting water, reportedly accompanied by a group of his curious classmates. On reaching the first-floor railing, approximately 15 feet above the ground, the student boldly attempted the dangerous leap. The young boy suffered severe injuries to his nose, legs and hands upon landing. The other students immediately returned to their classrooms. Kanpur Shocker: Autorickshaw Drivers Thrash Man, His Wife and Small Kid For Not Giving Way, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Child's 'Krrish' Stunt Mishap in Kanpur

#BreakingNews #shameful A class 3 student at Virendra Swaroop Education Center in Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur jumped from the first floor of the school. The student has suffered serious injuries in his face and leg.

The injured student later told his mother that he admired Krrish as a superhero and aspired to perform heroic stunts just like him. Principal Nandita Mali said that though some of his classmates were present, they did not force him to perform the stunt. The boy has been admitted to a hospital with multiple fractures.

