Mumbai, June 20: In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a cricket match turned tragic when a batsman allegedly killed a bowler in Kanpur. The incident took place on Monday evening during a friendly match in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district. Upset after being bowled in the match, the batsman allegedly strangled the bowler to death. After being clean bowled in the match, the accused went on to attack the bowler before killing him.

Bastman Attacks Bowler After Getting Out in the Match

The accused has been identified as Hargovind. According to a report in India Today, Hargovind was upset after a bower named Sachin knocked his wicket during the game. This enraged the batsman who reportedly attacked Sachin and eventually strangled him to death before fleeing the spot. Eye witnessed said that Hargovind's brother also accompanied him in the crime. Uttar Pradesh: Youth Climbs Water Tank in Kanpur to Protest Beating of Nephew at School, Comes Down After Assurance From Police (Watch Video).

Police officials said that the incident took place on Monday when a few children had gathered at around 5 pm to play a cricket match in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur. The friendly match which was going smoothly soon turned tragic after Scahin took Hargovind's wicket. The batsman who was not happy allegedly charged at Sachin and attacked him before strangulating him to death.

Even though others tried to intervene, the situation had by then gotten out of control. After receiving information about their son being attacked, Scahin's family rushed to the spot and immediately took him to a nearby hospital. However, it was late as doctors declared him brought dead. Viral Video: GRP Cop Saves Women, Child From Falling On Tracks At Kanpur Central Station.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab Hargovind and his brother who are still at large. An officer said that both the accused belong to the Banjara community, and are relatives. ACP Dinesh Shukla of Ghatampur said that the deceased's body has been sent for postmortem.

