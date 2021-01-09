Chennai, January 9: In a tragic incident several temporary shops were engulfed in a fire that broke out in Kanyakumari during the early hours of Saturday. As per reports as many as 63 shops were brunt down and goods worth lakhs was destroyed in the fire. The fire broke out at 3.15 am in the morning after there was an electrical short circuit in one of the shops.Fire at UP Cow Shelter: 12 Cattle Dead in Fire That Broke Out Due to Short Circuit.

As per reports the fire was put out after four hours of continuous efforts of 45 fire fighters with six fire tenders. The shops were located on the way from Gandhi Mandapam to the shore. They reportedly housed inflammable materials such as gift articles, plastic toys, clothes and sweaters. They were make-shift temporary shops. Bhandara Hospital Fire: Ten Babies Die as Blaze Erupts in Special Newborn Care Unit.

B Saravanakumar, the District Fire Officer of Kanyakumari told Times of India, “We got the call around 3.40 am. We suspect that the fire could have been triggered by an electrical short circuit in one of the shops. These shops measuring 40 to 64 square feet each had tarpaulin roofs.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2021 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).