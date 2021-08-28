Shivamogga, August 28: A nursing student was found hanging from a tree in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on August 27. Meanwhile, the student’s boyfriend also ended his life after consuming poison. The incident took place on Wednesday. Both the deceased have been identified as 21-year-old nursing student Kavitha and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Shivamurthy. They were in a relationship for five years. Ahmedabad Girl Suffers Severe Injuries After Ex-Boyfriend Pulls Away Key From Her Scooter While Chasing Her.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Kavitha and Shivamurthy went to the dense forest in Shivamogga to sort out differences. However, the girl allegedly hanged herself from a tree with her dupatta. In the note, the 27-year-old boy mentioned that Kavitha liked another boy from Bhadravati and started ignoring him, due to which he got angry, and they went to the forest to clear the misunderstanding. Ahmedabad Woman Poisons Her Child, Then Has Sex With Boyfriend; Both Arrested.

After the girl hanged herself, the boy consumed poison while going back to his home. He was shifted to McGann Hospital by his family members when his condition started to deteriorate. He died during the treatment. Till now, the police have rejected any foul play in the deaths. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

As per the report, Sivamurthy met Kavitha when she was studying in Ripponpet. Kavitha is a resident of Kaanuru village in Sagar, while Shivamurthy hailed from Talale village. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. A complaint was registered at Tunga Nagar police station in Shivamogga city.

