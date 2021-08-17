Ahmedabad, August 17: Police in Ahmedabad have arrested a 26-year-old woman and her boyfriend for allegedly killing her three-year-old son. According to a report, police said the woman, identified as Jyoti Parmar, first poisoned her son Yuvi and then had sex with her boyfriend, Bhupendra Parmar. The murder took place at a guesthouse near Civil Hospital on August 6. Ahmedabad: Woman Kills Unemployed Husband With Help of Two Boyfriends.

Jyoti had been having an affair with Bhupendra for the past 8-9 years. A while ago, her husband Ajay came to know about her relationship with Bhupendra. The husband and wife had a big fight but reconciled later, Times of India reported. "Meanwhile, Jyoti and Bhupendra decided to get rid of Yuvi as they felt that he was an obstacle to their relationship," a police officer was quoted as saying. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Dumps Husband, Obtains His Fake Death Certificate for Insurance Amount; Arrested.

Yuvi had fever on August 5. Jyoti reportedly thought it was a good opportunity to get rid of him because no one would suspect her or her lover if he dies during the illness. Jyoti and Bhupendra then booked a room in the guesthouse for four hours. Bhupendra, who worked as a sanitation worker in the postmortem room at Palanpur Civil Hospital, brought poison.

"They gave her son, Yuvi, poisoned milk and waited for him to fall unconscious," the officer said. Police also found out that the duo had poisoned Yuvi in the first hour itself and had three hours to spend at the guesthouse. "So, they ordered lunch. They kept checking if the child was just sleeping or had fallen unconscious. After talking for a while, they had sex," the officer added.

