Kalaburagi, September 27: Seven people including a pregnant woman died in an accident when the car they were travelling in crashed into a standing truck near Savalagi village here on Sunday. All of them died on the spot, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old pregnant woman Irfana Begam, Rubia Begum(50), Abedabi (50), Jayachunabi (60), Muneer (28), Mohammed Ali (38) and Shoukhat Ali (29). Nagpur Murder: Gambling Den Operator Kishore Alias Balya Binekar Stabbed to Death.

A case has been registered at traffic police station in Kalaburagi City.

More details are awaited.