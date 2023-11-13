Bengaluru, November 13: A massive fire engulfed a furniture showroom located on Horamau Outer Ring Road in Karmataka's Bengaluru on Sunday night, said officials. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, they added. According to officials, the showroom, spanning the ground and first floors, was completely ravaged by the flames. Three security guards narrowly escaped the inferno. Bengaluru Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Udyan Express Train at Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Karnataka, No Casualties Reported

The blaze also affected neighbouring occupants of the five-storey building, including Comed Coaching Center on the second floor and Brakes Controls, a software company, occupying the third and fourth floors, they said. Bengaluru Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Private Buses Parked at Bus Depot in Veerabhadranagar, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies

Bengaluru: A four-storey building on Banaswadi was engulfed in flames on Monday early morning.The structure housed a furniture store on the ground & first floors, coaching center on 2nd floor & a software company on 3rd & 4th floors. Short circuit likely to be reason for fire. https://t.co/5SAKbYYxZl pic.twitter.com/t3vQWMvHNy — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) November 13, 2023

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the fire, the officials further said. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

