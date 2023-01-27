Bengaluru, January 27: A shocking incident has come to light from Hubballi where a man, accused of duping over 50 women by creating a fake account in the name of a police sub-inspector, was arrested. The accused was identified as Vijay Shrishail Barli (28), a resident of Hubballi. Barli originally hails from Athani.

According to a report published by the Times of India, Belagavi (rural) police station PSI Anilkumar Kumbar had registered a complaint against an unidentified person for allegedly using his name and misusing his photos in November 2022. Kumbar, in his complaint, alleged that someone had created a fake Instagram account in his name. Mumbai: Gujarat Businessman Dupes 15 People of Rs 94 Lakh Offering High Returns on Investment in Car Rental Business and Promising Jobs Abroad to Aspirants; Complaint Filed.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the accused. While interrogating, the cops learned that the accused had created a fake account in the name of inspector Kumbar. The account has over 1.12 lakh followers. The accused had contacted around 50 women and minted over Rs. 4 Lakh by promising them jobs and other assistance. Online Fraud: Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 64,000 by Conmen After Tweeting Complaint on IRCTC Twitter Handle, Case Registered.

In a similar incident, Thiruvananthapuram rural police arrested a man for allegedly duping a woman of Rs. 11,000 with the promise of a job in the Khadi Board. The Vilappilsala police arrested Sarith, 30, of Balaramapuram. He received the amount from a Chettakode resident. Later, he also made sexually coloured remarks against her over the phone, the report said.

