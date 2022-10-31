Chitradurga, October 31: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 12-year-old boy died at his home when he was reportedly rehearsing the hanging scene of the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh for a school event. As per the report by the Times of India, the incident took place on Saturday evening when the boy was alone at his home.

As per the reports, the deceased was identified as Sanjay Gowda. Sanjay's parents, Nagaraj and Bhagyalakshmi run an eatery close to their house in Chitradurga's Kelagote Badavane. Reportedly, the incident came to light when Sanjay's mother returned home at around 9 pm. When she found the house locked from the inside, she called her neighbours who kept knocking on the door. After not getting a response, neighbours peeped inside the house from the window and found the boy hanging from the fan. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Minor Dies After Piece of Steel Pierces His Chest While Bursting Tiger Bomb Inside a Glass in Koriya.

Sanjay's mother immediately called her husband who came quickly and opened the door with a master key. They rushed the boy to a government hospital where the doctors declared him dead. According to police, the boy made a noose with a rope and tried to enact the hanging of Bhagat Singh. With his head in a hood, the boy reportedly jumped off the cot and died instantly. Delhi Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death for Resisting Eve-Teasing of His Sister in Patel Nagar, Two Arrested.

A complaint was filed by Sanjay's father in which he said that the boy was to essay the main character of Bhagat Singh in a school cultural progamme to mark Rajyotsava celebrations on Tuesday. Meanwhile, he called the death "accidental" and held no one responsible for the incident. The school headmaster, while talking to the media outlet, condoled the demise of Sanjay. "We are deeply pained by the sad demise of the boy. We do not know why he was rehearsing a Bhagat Singh role," the headmaster added.

