Mandya, March 21: In a shocking incident, a woman and her toddler granddaughter were killed and their chopped body parts were dumped into a lake under the Belluru police station limits in Karnataka's Mandya district, the police said on Thursday. The victims have been identified as Jayamma (46), a resident of Kalkere village in Chikkamagaluru district, and her two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter, Rishika.

According to the police, Jayamma had left home on March 12 with her granddaughter, telling her family members that she was going to meet a person at Adichunchanagiri in Mandya district, whom she had given a loan. Karnataka Shocker: BJP Worker Hacked to Death in Kalaburagi, Family Suspects ‘Supari’ Killing.

Jayamma also said that she would return home after getting her money back. However, after she did not return home till March 18, and her cellphone was also found to be switched off, her son Praveen lodged a missing complaint at the Ajjampura police station.

The same day, Praveen received a call from a stranger, who claimed that his mother and daughter were killed, and their bodies, stuffed in gunny bags, were dumped in a lake near Adichunchanagiri. Karnataka Shocker: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested for Killing Girlfriend by Slitting Her Throat With Knife Over Argument in Hassan District.

The caller switched off his phone soon after making the call to Praveen. After Praveen informed the cops about the call, a police team fished out the gunny bags from the lake which led to the discovery of the bodies of Jayamma and her granddaughter. Belluru police have registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the killers.

