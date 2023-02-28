Bidar, February 28: A 22-year-old MBBS student committed suicide by jumping off a seven-storey building in Bidar district of Karnataka on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Srirama Kadagi.

According to police, Srirama was a final-year medicine student at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS). He was residing at the BRIMS hostel and committed suicide in the morning. Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Five MBBS Students Drown in Ganga River While Bathing.

Police explain that Srirama hailed from Chitaguppa taluk of Bidar district. He was dejected and under depression after the death of his father. Srirama was the topper in the college. More details of the case are yet to emerge. Telangana Shocker: Final Year MBBS Student Dies by Suicide Inside Government Hostel Room in Nizamabad, Investigation Underway.

New Town police are recording the statements of his hostel mates, friends and teachers. The investigation is on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2023 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).