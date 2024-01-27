Kalaburagi, January 27: In a shocking incident, a minor boy was stripped and paraded naked by a group of students for allegedly not participating in worshipping BR Ambedkar's photo at a government hostel in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Saturday. A complaint has been registered against the accused students in Ashok Nagar police station in Kalaburagi city by the father of the victim. According to police, the victim was studying in a Pre-University College and stayed at the government hostel. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Stripped, Paraded Half-Naked For Refusing to Attend Ambedkar Puja in Kalaburagi

The students at the hostel worshipped Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s photo every Sunday. The victim could not attend the worshipping programme last Sunday as he had some other work. He had told the same to the group of students who organised it. The group had assaulted the victim and some students from other hostels also joined them. The father had explained in his complaint that his son was stripped semi-nude and made to hold the photo of Ambedkar. Karnataka Shocker: Physically-Challenged Man Hires Contract Killer for Rs 3 Lakh To Kill 66-Year-Old Father, Arrested

The accused have forced him to parade holding the photo. They had escaped after seeing a police vehicle in the area. The police have got the video of the incident and are investigating the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2024 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).