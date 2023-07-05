Davanagere, July 5: The railway authorities have taken two minor boys into custody in connection with pelting stones at the Vande Bharat Express train running between Dharwad and Bengaluru cities, police said on Tuesday. West Bengal: Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Express Train Between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri Near Malda Station (See Pics).

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) sleuths said the minors have been kept in the observation home of Chitradurga. The boys are residents of S.S. Nagara and Basha Nagara. The incident took place on July 1. Vande Bharat Express Train Pelted With Stones Again in Visakhapatnam, Third Incident in Past Three Months.

The window glass of the train had developed cracks following the stone pelting by the boys. The service of the second Vande Bharat train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26.

The incident had raised concern among the passengers and authorities. Investigation is on, said officials.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).