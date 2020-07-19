New Delhi, July 19: India recorded its highest spike of 38,902 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 543 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. India reported deaths due to COVID-19 below 600 for the first time in the last four days. Following the biggest single-day increase, the number of coronavirus cases in India reached 10,77,618 with a death toll of 26,816 fatalities across the country due to the pandemic. Indian Healthcare Sector to Hit $275 Billion Mark by 2030, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Of the total coronavirus cases in the country, 3,73,379 are active. The country recorded 23,672 fresh recoveries over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries from 6,53,750 to 6,77,422. One patient had migrated to another country. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the United States and Brazil. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state, with cases reaching up to 3,00,937 and 11,516 casualties so far, of which 144 occurred in the last 24 hours.

With 4,807 new coronavirus cases and 88 deaths in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu remained the second worst-hit state and recorded a total tally of 1,65,714 with 49,452 active cases, and 2,403 deaths. The number of people who have recovered from the infection also went up to 113,856 as 3,049 patients were discharged from hospitals. Delhi remains the third worst-affected state with a total of 1,21,582 cases, including 3,597 deaths.

