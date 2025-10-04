Chennai, October 4: In a fresh move to curb provocative online content, the Tamil Nadu Police, on Saturday, arrested popular YouTuber Mari Das from his residence in Chennai's Neelankarai for allegedly posting inflammatory remarks against the state government over the Karur stampede tragedy, which claimed 41 lives at actor-turned-politician Vijay's campaign rally. According to police sources, cybercrime teams have been on high alert since the September 27 stampede, scanning social media to prevent the spread of misinformation and content that could disturb public order.

Mari Das, who originally hails from Madurai and is known for sharp commentary on politics, reportedly questioned the government's crowd control and safety preparedness at the rally in a video posted late Friday. Early on Saturday, a special cybercrime team raided the YouTuber's house in Madurai's Gomathipuram, but he was not found there. Acting on intelligence, officers traced him to Neelankarai in Chennai and took him into custody. His phones, laptops, and other electronic devices were seized to examine the nature of the content shared. ‘Watching the Stampede Videos Is Painful’: Madras High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Stampede at Vijay’s Rally in Karur.

A senior police official said, "We are acting against those spreading rumours and false narratives about the Karur incident that could create unrest. Freedom of expression is respected, but deliberate attempts to incite fear and mistrust among the public will face strict legal action." The case against Mari Das has been registered under provisions related to promoting enmity and disrupting public tranquility. Police are also investigating whether his content was part of coordinated efforts to influence public opinion in the aftermath of the Karur tragedy. This marks the second high-profile social media crackdown in recent days.

On September 30, the Greater Chennai Police's Cyber Crime Wing arrested YouTuber Felix Gerald, who runs the RedPix channel, for allegedly spreading misinformation and attributing motives to the Karur stampede. Officials said that cases have also been filed against at least 25 other social media account holders for posting unverified claims and videos blaming the state and the police. The Karur stampede, which occurred during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign event addressed by Vijay, has triggered intense political debate over safety protocols and crowd management at large political rallies. Vijay Karur Rally Stampede Case: Madras High Court Bars Political Rallies on State, National Highways Pending SOPs.

The state government has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe to fix responsibility. Police have urged citizens to refrain from sharing unverified information, warning that actions aimed at disrupting peace will invite prosecution. Investigations into Mari Das's online activities are ongoing.

