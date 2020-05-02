Kashmiri Saffron From Jammu and Kashmir Gets Geographical Indication (GI) Tag

Kashmiri Saffron (Photo Credits: Twitter/@PIBSrinagar)

Srinagar, May 2: In a major move, the Government of India has granted Geographical Indication (GI) tag to the famed Kashmiri saffron for its exclusivity in the international market. Kashmiri Saffron is one of the most popular spices known for its aroma. The recognition was officially published in the latest GI Journal by the GI Registry with GI no 635. Saffron or Zafran for Winter: How This Magical Spice Can Serve as a One-Stop Solution for All Problems in Cold Season.

In a tweet, Press Information Bureau (PIB) said: "Kashmir saffron, which is a spice and health rejuvenator and the pride of Jammu and Kashmir, has been given geographical indication (GI) tag, protecting the uniqueness of the farm produce."

PIB Jammu and Kashmir Tweeted:

The Kashmir Saffron saffron is cultivated and harvested in Karewas (high lands) of Jammu and Kashmir by local farmers. It is only saffron which is grown at an altitude of 1600 metres to 1800 metres, which gives it uniqueness. Kashmiri saffron is also known for its medical value.

The GI journal has stated that “besides having high medicinal value, Kashmir saffron has been associated with traditional Kashmiri cuisine and represents the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir. The Kashmir saffron has gained its name over the ages due to its unique qualities such as high aroma, deep colour, long and thick threads (stigmas) which can be found only in the saffron grown and produced in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Known as the world's costliest spice, Kashmiri saffron has been losing its value in the market due to cheaper Iranian saffron. Despite being famous for its quality, the spice is witnessing downtrend due to cheap saffron available in nations like Afghanistan, Iran and Spain.

The Geographical Indication tag on Kashmiri saffron will help it stand out from the competitors by giving details such as who is the producer, how much has been his yield and the quality of produce.