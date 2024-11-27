Creepy ghost stories and mysterious paranormal activities have always captured people’s imagination. There is an undeniable thrill in the unknown. But when it is tied to a true story, the intrigue increases, with many wanting to solve the mystery. Most of us would have heard of ghost stories or watched a scary movie with supernatural elements. Many times, we might find it hard to believe in such incidents unless we experience such incidents ourselves. Whether you choose to believe it or not, many people across the globe claim to have experienced unexplainable paranormal experiences or seen spirits. They claim to have experienced something they simply cannot explain or has them baffled. You might be a true sceptic, but we bet you will be forced to change your mind after reading about the Saffron BPO Gurgaon ghost story. Love ghost stories? This one will surely send a chill down your spine. What’s it all about? Ready? Let’s dive right into it. Saffron BPO in Gurgaon Ghost Story: Girl Named Rose 'The Dead Girl Living,' Know the REAL Horor Tale of Vivek Oberoi-Starrer 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'.

Imagine working along with your employees, spending time with them, enjoying lunch together, and hanging out at times, only to find out they were a ghost all along! The Saffron BPO ghost story is one such example. Saffron BPO is believed to be one of the most haunted places in Gurgaon. According to sources, a lady going by the name of Rose was employed at Saffron BPO situated in Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon. She worked at the company for six months and was a star performer. She was appreciated for her hard work and dedication. She consistently met her deadlines, and her passion and talent were an inspiration for many.

One particular day, she received a call that lasted for very long. To help her, her teammates decided to tap into the call, only to find out that there was no one speaking at the other end. As she seemed to be engaged in a serious conversation, the team did not discuss it with her. From the next day onwards, Nikita stopped showing up to work. No one questioned her leaves, as employees often take last-minute leaves due to emergencies or health issues. But when Nikita was unreachable, neither through emails nor through calls, the team decided to reach out.

A hard-working employee suddenly stops turning up and mysteriously disappears. The team felt something was fishy and decided to check on her. They managed to find the listed address of her landlord and paid her a visit. However, when they met the landlord, they were informed that no such girl lived there. They then enquired with the neighbours, who also confirmed that no such girl lived in that address. They managed to track her family, which was not easy; however, when they did meet Rose’s family, they were in for a rude shock. Her family informed the employees that she had died eight years ago. Bhoot or Real Ghosts Exist Here? From Taimara Valley in Jharkhand to Dumas Beach in Gujarat, List of Spookiest Places in India You May Not Have Known Of!

The information traumatised the employees, who later found that the BPO was built over a cemetery. According to sources, the news sent shock waves through the BPO, and many employees quit the call center after the incident. According to claims, Rose’s work-bestie suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away after hearing the news.

So, was Rose a fiction of the employees’ imagination? Did Rose return to her grave? Who was the last person she spoke to on the call? So many questions have been left unanswered. The mystery of Rose, the Saffron BPO ghost, lives on till date. While the story has been confirmed as true, it has been cited as a true event to have taken place in Gurgaon. A movie named Rosie: The Saffron Chapter was reportedly in the making, starring Vivek Oberoi, Mallika Sherawat, and Palak Tiwari. However, further details about the release are currently unavailable.

