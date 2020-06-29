Mumbai, June 29: The financial capital has started reporting symptoms which look similar to Kawasaki disease in young coronavirus patients. According to an Indian Express report, in many hospitals in Mumbai, Kawasaki like symptoms were spotted in children in the age group of 10-14 years. Kawasaki disease-like symptoms can be seen in children after two-three weeks of Coronavirus infection.

The report mentioned the case of a 14-year-old, who was first brought to a private hospital in Mumbai this week with rashes and high fever, two classic Kawasaki symptoms. The young patient subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and was transferred to ICU after her condition started deteriorating. According to doctors, the girl got coronavirus from her father, who tested positive last week. Kawasaki Disease: Japanese Doctor Tomisaku Kawasaki Who Discovered Mysterious Infection Linked With Coronavirus Dies at 95.

What is Kawasaki disease?

Kawasaki disease usually affects children till the age of 5 years. In this, high fever is formed and inflammation in blood vessels take place which may sometimes cause severe damage to coronary arteries. The cause of the disease remains unknown.

Mumbai doctors added that while Kawasaki disease usually affects those aged less than five, but children between 10-14 years with COVID-19 were showing its symptoms.

Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital in Mumbai also recorded four cases of Coronavirus with Kawasaki like symptoms. IE report quoted Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of the hospital saying that even though Kawasaki-like symptoms are there, children have tested negative for COVID-19. There is a possibility of antibody development in their bodies by then. More data is needed in order to confirm the same, according to the medical experts.

