Kenyan Lawmaker Cyrus Omondi Found Dead in Mulund Hotel, Was Visiting Mumbai to Participate in Karate Championship With Students

Mumbai, February 14: In a piece of tragic news, Cyrus Omondi, a Kenyan national was found dead in his hotel room in Mulund on Thursday. Omondi was in Mumbai with some students from Kenya to participate in a Karate Championship. Mulund police suspected that Omondi died due to heart attack and have registered an accidental death cause, but the exact reason behind his death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Omondi was a member of county assembly (MCA), Kahawa Wendani. On Tuesday night, Omondi had dinner with his Kenyan colleagues and Indian co-ordinators. He then went to sleep in his hotel, when at around 7:30 pm, an Indian co-ordinator went to his room as they had decided to go shopping and sightseeing. Mumbai Businessman Found Dead at Gujarat Hotel A Month After He Went Missing.

However, he didn't open the door, following which another Kenyan colleague who was staying in Thane was informed and after he came, the hotel room was opened with the help of a duplicate key. Omondi was found lying on the floor, beside the bed, with his face facing the floor. According to a report, President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his condolences to Omondi’s family. His family members have informed that he didn't have any heart complications.