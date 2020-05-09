Kerala: 2 Foreign Returnees Test COVID-19 Positive, Number of Active Cases Reach 17 in State

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Thiruvananthapuram, May 9: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday informed that two of the foreign returnees to the state, have been confirmed positive with the deadly coronavirus. Adding more, he said that with this the total number of active cases in Kerala has reached to 17.

Informing the media about the latest development, Viyayan said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Two foreign returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala today, taking total number of active cases to 17 in the state." India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Has Risen to 29.9%, Mortality Rate Remains Around 3.3%, Says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Here's what Pinarayi Vijayan said:

Two foreign returnees have tested positive for #COVID19 in Kerala today, taking total number of active cases to 17 in the state: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/CD4jFVJiUw — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

Meanwhile, as per Union Health Ministry, around 503 cases of coronavirus have been tested so far in Kerala, out of which 484 were recovered, while 4 have died. Also, the Health Ministry have confirmed 59,662 coronavirus cases in India, out of which 39,834 recovered, while 1981 died.