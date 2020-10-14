Kerala, October 14: The Kerala Congress (M) faction headed by Jose K Mani on Wednesday announced its decision to sever its decades-old ties with the Congress-led UDF and work alongside ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in the state. Mani has also decided to resign from his Rajya Sabha seat.

Announcing his faction’s political position at a press conference, Jose expressed hope that the LDF leadership will take a decision on his party’s entry into the ruling front. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says he welcomes the decision. He said it will strengthen democratic and secular forces in the state. Kerala Congress Seeks PM Narendra Modi’s Intervention to Probe Alleged Role of CM’s Office in Gold Smuggling.

Jose K Mani Faction of Kerala Congress (M) Announces Decision to Align With CPM-Led LDF:

Kerala Congress is predominantly a Christian party with a strong base in central Travancore and the LDF is eyeing minority votes with the new alignment.

