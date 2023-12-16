Lifestyle, a known fashion brand, was recently ordered to pay Rs 3,000 in compensation for charging Rs 7 for a paper carry bag at one of its stores by the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (DCDRC) in Delhi. The coram, which included Ravi Kumar and Rashmi Bansal in addition to President SS Malhotra, found the retailer responsible for the customer's mental suffering and ordered them to refund the Rs 7 that they had paid for the carry-on bag. The commission further stated that Lifestyle will be required to pay interest at the rate of 9% annually if this order is not followed on time. Anmol Malhotra filed a complaint with the consumer disputes redressal forum, alleging that he was unaware he was being charged Rs 7 for a paper carry bag at a Lifestyle store. IKEA Ordered to Pay Rs 3,000 to Bengaluru Woman for Charging Her Rs 20 for Carry Bag: Report.

Lifestyle Ordered to Pay Compensation to Customer for Charging Rs 7 for Carry Bag

