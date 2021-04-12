Thiruvananthapuram, April 12: Kerala has imposed more restrictions as the number of active Covid cases crossed 40,000 and Test positivity rate more than 10.

A review meeting chaired by the Chief secretary V.P. Joy has directed shutting shops by 9 pm and hotels to function only with 50 per cent occupancy.

Only 200 people will be allowed for outdoor functions and 100 for indoor functions and programmes will have to be completed within two hours. Feasts will not be allowed and instead food packets can be distributed among guests, the order said. COVID-19 Vaccination In India: Over 10.45 Crore People Vaccinated Against Coronavirus So Far, Says Union Health Ministry.

Mega shopping festivals in malls and supermarkets will not be allowed as this leads to over-crowding. In the meeting, the Chief secretary also decided to impose stricter quarantine measures for those entering the state from outside. A minimum quarantine of one week is mandatory hereafter for those entering the state.

