Over 10.45 Crore People Vaccinated Against Coronavirus So Far, Says Union Health Ministry:

#COVID19 | More than 10.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, including nearly 30 lakh doses administered on day 1 of 'Tika Utsav'. India's average doses per day cross the 40-lakh mark, continues to be the highest globally: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/aBVZs4ptco — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

