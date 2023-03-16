Guwahati, March 16: An Army chopper crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said, adding that two pilots were missing.

Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat, Army PRO at Guwahati told IANS, "A military aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie was reported to have lost contact with the Air Traffic Control at 9.15 a.m. this morning." Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter Crash in Arunachal Pradesh: Army Chopper Crashes Near Mandala Hills in Bomdila During Operational Sortie.

The chopper might have crashed near Manadala, west of Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh, according to the Army spokesperson. Indian Army Chopper Crash in Arunachal Pradesh: Major Mustafa Among Five Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Upper Siang District.

The pilot and co-pilot on board are missing. A search operation has been launched. More details about the incident are awaited.

