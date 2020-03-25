State Lotteries Cancelled From March 23 Until Further Orders Amid COVID-19 Scare in India, Informs Lottery Sambad

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, March 25: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, the state lotteries of all the states have been cancelled. According to details on the Lottery Sambad website- lotterysambadresult.in, the state lottery results will not be held from March 23, 2020 until further orders. "Lotteries are hereby cancelled with effect from 23 March 2020 until further order, the statement on the official Lottery Sambad website read.

This means the state lotteries of West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala will not take place until further orders. The Lottery Sambad results are held three times everyday. The online lottery results 2020 of Kerala lottery will also remain suspended during this time. The result for Sikkim state lottery is held at 11.55 am, followed by West Bengal at 4 pm and Nagaland at 8 pm. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Lotteries attracted a 28 per cent uniform Goods and Services Tax (GST) from March 1. According to a notification, this GST rate will be applicable to state-run and authorised lotteries from March 1. In India, the total number of coronavirus positive cases mounted to 562, the Health Ministry said. The country has witnessed nine deaths so far due to COVID-19.