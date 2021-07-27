Kochi, July 27: A horrific incident has come to light from Kerala where a man allegedly shot at his wife's lover on the genitals. Reports inform that the man opened fire and injured his wife's boyfriend's private parts after being furious over their love affair. The incident has been reported from the Chengganur district near Mundankavu in Kerala. According to details by Police, the injured person has been admitted to a hospital in Thiruvalla.

The Chengannur police came to know about the incident after the hospital authorities alerted them on the matter on Monday. Reports inform that the victim, identified as a 45-year-old man, hails from Mundankavu. He lived with the 40-year-old wife of the murderer. The murderer lives in Vadavathoor in Kottayam. Reports inform that the accused and his wife had already filed a mutual petition for divorce. Mysuru Shocker: On Direction of Lover, Woman Kills Husband by Mutilating His Testicles; Both Arrested.

On Saturday, the murderer reached Mundankavu from Kottayam and shot at the genitals of his wife's lover with an air pistol, thus causing severe injuries to his private parts. The victim managed to reach a hospital in Thiruvalla for treatment.

After he returned home, he started experiencing severe pain in his private parts and genital region, following which he returned to the hospital after a few hours. Reports quote police saying that no case has been registered into the matter as the cops have not received any written complaint on the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2021 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).