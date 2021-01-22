Thiruvananthapuram, January 22: In a shocking incident, a man in Mundakayam, Kerala locked up his parents in a room for several weeks without any food, water or medical aid. As per reports, the accused identified as Reji locked his father Podiyan and mother Ammini and did not allowed anyone to open the room or help the elderly couple. After being alerted by the neighbours, the couple was rescued by the local health workers on Tuesday.

His father, Podiyan died of starvation on the way to hospital after being rescued. While Reji's mother Ammini is said to be stable at the Kottayam Medical College hospital where she is undergoing treatment. She has however showed signs of mental illness owing to the trauma of being locked up without food and water for so long.Kerala Shocker: Couple Dies After Being Immolated Accidentally While Trying to Thwart Eviction Attempt by Cops, Laid to Rest After Hours of Struggle and Requests by Sons.

Reji who reportedly lived in the adjacent room with his wife, warded off the neighbours when they tried to release the couple . He even tied a dog at the entrance of the room so no one could get inside. The accused's motive behind doing the gruesome act is still not ascertained. Kerala Shocker: Elderly COVID-19 Positive Woman Allegedly Tied to Hospital Bed at Government College in Thrissur, Congress MP TN Prathapan Demands Probe.

The police arrested the accused in Tuesday. An officer at the Mundakayam police station said The Indian Express that Reji, who did odd jobs for a living, has been charged with section 304A of the IPC (causing death by negligence) and 4(1) read with 24 of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

