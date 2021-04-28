Lucknow, April 28: Kesar Singh Gangwar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bareilly's Nawabganj seat died after being infected with COVID-19. Gangwar breathed his last at a hospital in Noida where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus. He was 64 years old. The MLA had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 18 and was rushed to a hospital for treatment soon after.

Reports inform that Gangwar was at first admitted at Ramamurthy Medical College in Bareilly and was later shifted to another hospital Noida. Gangwar is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath consoled the death of the BJP MLA and expressed condolences to his family. Oxygen Shortage in Uttar Pradesh: A Businessman Plan to Set Up an Oxygen Plant That Will Feed 3 Prayagraj Hospitals.

Gangwar was elected to the Legislative Council from the BSP in the year 2009 and joined the BJP in the 2017 assembly elections. BJP gave him a ticket from the Nawabganj seat on which he won. Gangwar is the third BJP MLA who died in the second wave of COVID-19. Earlier, BJP MLA Ramesh Diwakar from Auraiya and Suresh Srivastava, MLA from Lucknow West, died due to COVID-19.

In Uttar Pradesh, 29,824 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday pushed the total tally tp 11,82,848. Meanwhile, the state reported its highest single-day rise of 266 COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 11,943.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2021 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).