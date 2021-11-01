People’s massive turnout to purchase local products this festival, in response to Prime Minister’s appeal, has done wonders for Khadi. On 30th October, the single-day sale of Khadi at its flagship outlet at Connaught Place, New Delhi, stood at a whopping Rs 1,29,05,000 (Rs 1.29 crore), surpassing all previous records. Earlier, the highest ever single-day sale of Khadi was recorded at Rs 1,28,33,000(Rs 1.28 crore) on 2nd October 2019.

This is the 13th occasion since 2016, when Khadi’s single-day sale at one store has exceeded the Rs 1 crore mark. This is also for the 2nd time in October this year that Khadi’s sale has exceeded Rs 1 crore; the previous occasion being the Gandhi Jayanti; i.e. 2nd October 2021, with the overall sale value of Rs 1.02 crore. Khadi India's Flagship Store Records Rs 1.2 Crore Sales on Gandhi Jayanti 2020.

Chairman KVIC Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena attributed the massive Khadi sale to the Prime Minister’s repeated appeals to buy local products. “Khadi is the biggest symbol of “Swadeshi” and Hon’ble Prime Minister’s appeal has added to the soaring spirit of Khadi lovers and the festive fervor. The record sale figure of Khadi is a testimony to Khadi’s ever-growing acceptability and popularity,” Saxena said.

Highest single-day sale at Khadi Showroom, Connaught Place in New Delhi

Date Sale (Rs.) October 22, 2016 1.16 crore October 17, 2017 1.17 crore October 2, 2018 1.06 crore October 13, 2018 1.25 crore October 20, 2018 1.02 crore November 17, 2018 1.03 crore October 2, 2019 1.28 crore October 2, 2020 1.02 crore October 24, 2020 1.06 crore November 7, 2020 1.06 crore November 13, 2020 1.11 crore October 02, 2021 1.02 crore October 30, 2021 1.29 crore

It is noteworthy that the government’s push to “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local” in the Covid-19 era has resulted in a manifold rise in the demand of eco-friendly and herbal products. KVIC is constantly adding new products to cater to the growing consumer base, which is also getting reflected through its sale figures.

