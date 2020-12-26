Varanasi/ Lucknow, December 26: The emphasis of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on tourism is getting shape in various places of the state. In this endeavour, the holy city Varanasi, which has been known Varanasi religious and spiritual heritage, will soon be Varanasi. new and world-class facilities to the tourists which will add to the the grandeur of Kashi.

A new tourist destination will soon be added to the tourist map of the country which will have all the modern facilities. One of the 84 ghats of the city, the Khirkiya Ghat, is being Varanasi using modern techniques and once complete, it will be laced will all the facilities that the other existing ghats do not have.

According to the officials, the renovated ghat will be eco-friendly and unlike other ghats, it will have parking facilities for 120 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers. 'Varasat’ Campaign of Yogi Adityanath Government an Instant Hit, Over 1.35 Lakh Applications Received in the First 8 Days.

“The structure of the Ghat will be based on GABION and retention walls structure and it will retain its appearance and looks just like the other heritage ghats. Being built in 11.5 Acre of land, it will cost about Rs 35.83 Crore. It is expected to open for the public by July 2021,” Anil Yadav, the general manager of the National Building Construction Corporation, informed.

According to Deepak Agarwal, the divisional commissioner of Varanasi, the renovated ghat will be laced with facilities like, water adventure sports, jetty, food court, park, morning walk stretch, library, CNG station, etc. The area and space of the ghat will also increase catering to crowd management on events like Dev Deeepawali.

“Ghats like Assi and Dashaswamegh attract most number of tourists but it is very difficult to reach there with your vehicles. Keeping this in mind, the renovated ghat is being given a drive-in and parking facility. The construction is being done on the `Make in India’ vision and it will also be based on `Vocal for Local’. The visitors will also have the option to book tickets for offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. It will also be having a multi-purpose platform where helicopters can also land”, Agarwal said. Yogi Adityanath Government to Brighten Up the Luck of Farmers With Organic Farming.

In addition, the ghat will have outlets for local handicrafts, fresh drinking water RO units, a place for cultural programs, etc. “Boat rides, gallery for viewing the famous Ganga Arti, etc., will add to the tourists visit and in future, we will also provide options for combo-tickets (to other tourist destinations), railway ticket booking, open space for cultural programs”, he said.