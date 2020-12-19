Lucknow, December 19: Consistently and seriously working for the welfare of farmers of the state, the Yogi government is now preparing to give another big gift to the villages and farmers settled on both sides of the Ganges. With the help of organic crops, the state government is working on a plan to increase the prices for farmers. A plan for organic farming and horticulture has been prepared for the villages falling within a radius of 5 km on both sides of the Ganges in the state. The state government is working on a strategy to increase farmers' income manifold through organic crops.

The Department of Agriculture and Horticulture along with the Ministry of Jal Shakti has rolled out the spade work on the ambitious plan. According to the plan, fertilizer will not be used within 5 km radius of Ganga. Farmers in these areas will be trained in organic farming of grains, fruits and flowers. Farmers will be provided with necessary equipment along with training and information for this. The government plans to identify organic crops, products and provide special markets. One District, One Product: Uttar Pradesh to Implement ODOP Scheme to Benefit Farmers.

Considering the large market demand of organic products in the country as well as abroad, it is considered as a special benefit scheme for the farmers. The Yogi government is working on three major goals simultaneously through this scheme. The first is the cleanliness of the Ganges, the second is the income of the farmers and the third is the production of large quantities of organic crops in the state.

According to officials of the Jal Shakti Ministry, a large market will be made available for the products prepared on the banks of the Ganga in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture, so that they can get better than normal prices for their crops.

Significantly, to free the Ganga from pollution, the Yogi government has decided to take strict steps to stop the use of chemical fertiliser. The state government is preparing to ban the complete use of chemical fertilisers in the districts through which the river Ganges passes.

The government is working on a dual scheme to make Ganga pollution free, as well as enhance farmers' income. By promoting organic farming, natural farming and horticulture in the Gangetic plain, the Yogi government is going to give a new income platform to the farmers.

Along with proper management of solid waste and disposal of garbage along the villages along the Ganges, polythene will be banned completely. According to a senior official of Namami Gange Department, the use of chemical fertiliser is a major cause of pollution in the Ganges.

The effort of the state government is now to stop it completely. Cabinet Minister and State Government Spokesperson Siddharthnath Singh says that the Yogi government is committed to the betterment and progress of the farmers of the state along with the Nirmal and Aviral Ganga. The government is bringing schemes in the interest of farmers.

Trees Will Be Planted on Both Sides of the River to Protect It From Erosion

Along with prohibiting chemical fertiliser, plants like Peepal, Pakad, Mango, Jamun and Banyan will be planted along the river to protect the river Ganga from erosion. Ganga nursery will be developed in every district to have maximum plantations along the Ganges. Geo-tagging of all the plants along the Ganga will be done to prevent theft of the plants. For this, help from the forest department will also be taken.

Ganga Embankments Will Be Free of Encroachment

A campaign will also be launched to free the land occupied by the Ganges from encroachment. In order to make the banks of the Ganges beautiful by removing encroachments, tourists can also be attracted. Not only this, Ganga Stadium will also be built in the villages along the Ganga. So that the spirit of sports is developed in the youth of the village. Renovation and beautification of the ponds along the Ganges will also be done.