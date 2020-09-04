Hyderabad, September 4: A total of 131 Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers passed out on Friday from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. The passing out parade is commanded by the best all round probationer of the 71st batch of IPS, Kiran Shruthi D.V. She is of Tamil Nadu Cadre. It is fourth time in academy’s history that a lady officer commanded the parade. She also won the Prime Minister’s Baton and the Home Minister’s Revolver for being the best all-round probationer officer. Kiran Shruthi left engineering to join IPS.

PM Narendra Modi also interacted with the 131 IPS probationers during the Dikshant Event Parade. Among the total probationers, 28 will be female cadets. These probationers have completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy. Passing Out Parade of 131 IPS Probationers at SVPNPA in Hyderabad; PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Young Officers Through Video Conference.

Video of Kiran Shruthi Commanding The Passing Out Parade:

131 IPS Probationers(inc 28 lady officers) are graduating from the SVPNPA,Hyderabad today ▪️The passing out parade is commanded by the best all round probationer, Ms.Kiran Shruthi,of Tamil Nadu Cadre ▪️It is 4th time in academy’s history that a lady officer commanded the parade. pic.twitter.com/NiK4eaSSqe — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 4, 2020

These cadets joined the academy on December 17, 2018. The 131 probationers joined the SVPNPA after completing their foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad.

These IPS probationers were imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology and public order. Internal security is also part of their subjects. Out of the total IPS probationers which passed out today, 121 belonged to December 2018.

