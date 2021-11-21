Kolkata, November 21: In a shocking incident of murder, a security guard of a fish farm allegedly killed a 7-year-old boy on suspicion of theft in a village of North 24 Parganas. Reportedly, The boy was playing with his friends near the fish farm when the incident took place. The accused was arrested by police on Saturday.

As Per the report published by Hindustan Times, The accused has been identified as Abdul Aziz, Age 48, A security guard of a fish farm. According to villagers, The kids were playing with magnets near the fish farm, the boy fell into the water. The accused saw him and thought that the boy was stealing fish from the farm. He caught the boy and started beating him. Maharashtra Road Rage: 18-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death In Mira Road Area; 8 Accused Arrested.

As per the reports, The boy returned home but he did not talk about the event that transpired earlier. He told his parents that he had fallen from the tree when they asked about the bruises on his body. However, He told his parents about the incident. The health of the victim started to deteriorate. The boy was taken to Barasat District Hospital and later shifted to RG Kar, where he died on Friday evening. The accused has been arrested and charged with murder.

