Bhubaneswar, July 4: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday released the list of historical or "non-living" monuments that would be re-opened for public from Monday, July 6. The monuments were closed down from mid-March, after the lockdown came into effect to control the transmission of coronavirus. Taj Mahal, Red Fort and Other Monuments to Open From July 6, Says Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

"Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) intends to open non-living centrally protected monuments and sites, and museums under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India, Bhubaneswar Circle from July 6 for the public, strictly adhering to the duly approved SOP," read an official statement.

The Konark Sun Temple in Puri district, considered as one of the prime locations for tourists, will remain shut for a longer period. The ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle noted in its statement that the monuments based in Puri region will not be re-opened for now due to the restrictions placed by the district administration.

"Monuments in Puri district - Atharanalla Bridge in Puri town

and Sun Temple, Konark cannot be opened due to restrictions imposed by Puri district administration," the statement added.

Check Full List of Monuments to Re-Open in Odisha From July 6

The list includes a total of 31 historical sites or monuments - 10 based in Bhubaneswar sub-circle and 21 in Cuttack sub-circle. The visitors will need to adhere to the standard operation protocol issued by the Health Ministry. Maintaining social distancing and using face masks will remain mandatory.

