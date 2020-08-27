New Delhi, August 27: Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice & Empowerment, on Thursday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Gurjar said that he got himself tested for coronavirus and had tested positive for the infection. The Minister has requested all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for coronavirus at the earliest.

"Taking the health issues seriously, I got the corona test done, reports of which came positive. Treatment will now go on after consultation with doctors. All people who have come in contact with me in the past, please get a coronavirus test done", the Hindi tweet roughly translates to this in English. India Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike of 75,760 Coronavirus Cases.

Here's the tweet:

स्वास्थ्य संबंधी दिक्कतों को गंभीरता से लेते हुए मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। चिकित्सकों के परामर्श पर अब इलाज चलेगा। जितने भी लोग पिछले दिनों मेरे संपर्क में आएं हैं, कृपया वह कोरोना को गंभीरता से लेते हुए अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। — Krishan Pal Gurjar (@KPGBJP) August 27, 2020

Gurjar is the present Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in Government of India. As a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, he represents the Faridabad constituency in the state of Haryana. He won this seat in the 2014 Indian general election as a BJP candidate by a margin of 4,66,873 votes.

