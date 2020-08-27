New Delhi, August 27: With 75,760 fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike so far, India's tally mounted to 33,10,235 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 60,472 with 1,023 more fatalities, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country breached the 30-lakh mark on August 23 and added more than three lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in just four days. Coronavirus is Bacteria And Can Be Cured With Aspirin? Viral Message Claiming The Same is Fake, Says PIB Fact-Check.

Of the total 33,10,235 COVID-19 cases, 7,25,991 are active. The silver lining is that the recoveries are over three times more than the active cases. Recoveries have crossed the 25-lakh mark and surged to 25,23,771 with 56,013 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 7,18,711 cases and 23,089 deaths. Rahul Gandhi Tweets 'There's No Sign of COVID-19 Vaccine Access Strategy, Govt's Unpreparedness Alarming'.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 24 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 8,24,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,085,646 and the fatalities rose to 824,368, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,821,195 and 179,708 respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 3,717,156 infections and 117,665 deaths. India remains the third worst-affected country by the pandemic.

