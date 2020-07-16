New Delhi, July 16: India has asked Pakistan to give unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to sources quoted in an ANI update. Earlier Pakistan had claimed that he had refused to file a review plea. To which, India stated that he has been coerced into doing that. 'Kulbhushan Jadhav Under Extreme Pressure to Parrot False Narrative of Pakistan', Says MEA After Indian Envoy in Islamabad Meets Him.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that Jadav is appeared to be under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan’s claims. Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been jailed in Pakistan on espionage charges, was granted consular access by Islamabad.

India Has Asked Pakistan to Give Unconditional Access to Kulbhushan Jadhav:

India has asked Pakistan to give unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: Sources Earlier Pakistan had claimed that he had refused to file a review plea. India said that he had been coerced into doing that. — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

Jadav, a former Indian Navy officer who is on death row on charges of spying, had refused to file a review petition, the Ministry of External Affairs called the development a “continuation of the farce that has been in play for the last four years”. On May this year, Pakistan passed an Ordinance to allow a High Court to review the sentence awarded by their military court.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).