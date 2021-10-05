Lucknow, Oct 5: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was stopped at the Lucknow airport on Tuesday by the local administration.

This is probably the first time that a Chief Minister has not been allowed to move out of an airport.

Senior Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and P.L. Punia, who had gone to the airport to receive him, were denied entry. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Centre Over 'Inaction' in Lakhimpur Kheri Incident, Asks PM Narendra Modi To Visit The Violence Site.

Baghel, who is also the Congress observer for Uttar Pradesh, was scheduled to go to Sitapur to meet Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is under detention since Monday.

"I have come here to meet my leader but these people are not allowing me to come out of the airport. I am sitting here and will not go back without meeting my leader. I am not going to Lakhimpur but Sitapur," he said, squatting on the floor at the airport.

