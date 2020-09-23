New Delhi, September 23: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully test-fired its Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM). The latest test would prove as a major boost for Indian defence forces. The Missile was test-fired from from MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges, Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar. The DRDO informed that in these tests, ATGM successfully defeated a target at 3 km. DRDO Provides List of 108 Systems And Subsystems to Defence Ministry to Boost Indigenisation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of the DRDO team for successfully conducting test firing of Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile. "Congratulations to @DRDO_India for successfully conducting test firing of Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar. India is proud of Team DRDO which is assiduously working towards reducing import dependency in the near future", Singh tweeted.

The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from a gun of MBT Arjun: DRDO https://t.co/6CqggD8chi — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

About the Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM)

The DRDO said the missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.

It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from a gun of MBT Arjun

According to reports, the missile is developed under the Cannon Launched Missile Development Programme by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), a defence research laboratory for weapons-development.

It is designed to destroy modern as well as future enemy battle tanks. Reports inform that the missile's head provides it with the guidance to actively engage a moving target, including low-flying helicopters.

The DRDO had conducted a successful flight test of ABHYAS--High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from the Interim Test Range, Balasore in Odisha on Tuesday. ABHYAS has been designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of the DRDO. The trial was carried out from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, was tracked by various radars and electro-optic systems. During the trial on Tuesday, two demonstrator vehicles were successfully test-flown, DRDO sources said.

