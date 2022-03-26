Raigarh, March 26: In a bizarre incident, a Shivling was uprooted from a Shiva temple in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, and brought to the Tehsil office after order a summoning was issued a few days ago by the Telsildar Court.

Although the notice was issued in the name of the Shiva temple, the incident was widely reported by the local media as Lord Shankar was asked to appear in the court instead. Filippo Osella, UK Anthropologist says, 'Utterly Shocked and Saddened by Deportation Order'.

Photographs and videos of the Shivling of the temple being carried on a hand trolly to the Court have gone viral on social media. According to Lawbeat, the hearing did not take place due to the non-availability of officers in the tehsil. The next date of hearing has been fixed for April 3.

The alleged incident came to light after a petition was filed by Sudha Rajwade before the Chhattisgarh High Court, in which 16 people, including the Shiv temple, have been accused of trespassing on government property.

In her petition, Rajwade said that illegal construction has been taking place on the government land adjacent to the proposed construction of a housing residential real estate project called Banshi Enclave.

On February 14, 2022, the court asked the Municipal Corporation to ensure that no further illegal construction was permitted on the said government land. Following this, the Court had directed the authorities to inspect the spots where encroachment was alleged.

After the authorities found the encroachment allegations to be true, the Tehsildar Court summoned ten people, including the temple, to appear before the court on March 25.

The Tehsildar notice also warned that failure to appear before the court would result in Rs 10,000 fine and eviction from the premises.

